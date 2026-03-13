Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.26. Sasol shares last traded at $11.2740, with a volume of 1,659,504 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sasol has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sasol Stock Up 8.4%

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Sasol by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

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