Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $671.67 and last traded at $661.62. Approximately 18,695,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 19,573,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.82.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDK. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Stock Up 6.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Sandisk Company Profile

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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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