Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Posts Earnings Results

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$31.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Sagicor Financial had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Sagicor Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TSE:SFC traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.78. 17,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.78. Sagicor Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of -0.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Sagicor Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sagicor Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor operates through the following four segments: Sagicor Canada, Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica, and Sagicor Life.

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