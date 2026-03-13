Safehold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Safehold has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

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Safehold Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 249,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,237. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. Safehold has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Safehold had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

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