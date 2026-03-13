Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,414 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $26,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

