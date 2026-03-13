Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,167 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,467,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,319,000 after purchasing an additional 387,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,357,000 after buying an additional 703,171 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.