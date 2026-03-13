Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,867 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,576,000 after acquiring an additional 377,204 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 882,070 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 356,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 310,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $973.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

