Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $29,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 12.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $1,200,762.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,536,010.20. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $1,491,564.69. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,125.82. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.