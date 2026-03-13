Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,408 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,947,659.91. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

