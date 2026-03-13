Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 42,593 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $27,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 133.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price objective on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Zscaler from $355.00 to $290.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $151.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $140.56 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,378,471.87. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $377,119.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,413.12. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.