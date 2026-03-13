Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 196,559 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $28,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 575.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

