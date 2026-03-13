Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,060,502 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 528.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,502 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $561,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $88,175,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.