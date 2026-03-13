Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.09 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,572,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,856,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,067 shares of company stock worth $8,120,333. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group News Summary

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

ACGL stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

