Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 515,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 64.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 95.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.