Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 44,525 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 183.0% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 15,983.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 644,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at $126,229,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,172,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 121,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.
Ferrovial Price Performance
FER opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79.
Ferrovial Profile
Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.
Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.
