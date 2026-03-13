Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,647,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,764,000 after purchasing an additional 894,123 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,611,000 after purchasing an additional 118,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 125.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

