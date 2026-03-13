Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 14,200 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,902.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 943,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,800,903.21. This represents a 1.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 155,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,229. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,401 and have sold 33,285 shares valued at $627,009. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

