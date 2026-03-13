Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,966 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.03, for a total value of $1,252,890.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,035,959.69. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $520,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,790.06. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $5,405,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ResMed from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.