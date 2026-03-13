Rubrik Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical volume of 7,160 call options.

Rubrik stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $812,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,515.68. This trade represents a 80.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,625.94. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,219 shares of company stock worth $9,834,982. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rubrik by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $345,907,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 18.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,552,000 after buying an additional 543,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,433,000 after buying an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and return to profitability — Rubrik reported $0.04 EPS vs. a Zacks consensus loss of $0.11 and swung from a year-ago loss, signaling improving margins and operating leverage. Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

