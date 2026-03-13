Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial cut EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Down 10.5%

EVCM stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 78,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,824. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $221,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,804,623.36. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,197 shares of company stock worth $3,836,391. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting EverCommerce

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.