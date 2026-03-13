Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$28.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXT. Roth Mkm set a C$24.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

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Parex Resources Stock Up 1.9%

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.21. 709,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,134. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.03.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$223.53 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 26.85%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

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Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.

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