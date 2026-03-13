Rosalind Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,381,818 Shares of Talphera, Inc. $TLPH

Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381,818 shares during the period. Talphera comprises 1.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 9.41% of Talphera worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talphera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talphera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Talphera in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Talphera Stock Down 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TLPH opened at $0.81 on Friday. Talphera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Talphera

In related news, insider Shakil Aslam purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 83,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,374.18. This trade represents a 72.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 105,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $85,344.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 586,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,432.74. This represents a 21.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 220,364 shares of company stock valued at $178,495. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Talphera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.