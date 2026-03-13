Rosalind Advisors Inc. Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Definium Therapeutics, Inc. $DFTX

Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Definium Therapeutics comprises about 3.1% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Definium Therapeutics worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 5,593.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Definium Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,791 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $339,151.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 778,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,972.55. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 425,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,078.75. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,667 shares of company stock worth $561,071. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Definium Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:DFTX opened at $17.98 on Friday. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital raised Definium Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.