Rosalind Advisors Inc. Buys 341,993 Shares of MediWound Ltd. $MDWD

Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 341,993 shares during the quarter. MediWound accounts for about 4.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of MediWound worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MediWound by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediWound alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

MediWound Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of MDWD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.13. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 140.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. Research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.