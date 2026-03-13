Rollbit Coin Price Tops $0.0635 (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $110.07 million and approximately $319.69 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,733,351,303 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,734,380,376.1449208. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06790915 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $95,595.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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