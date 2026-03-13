Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 and last traded at GBX 94.80, with a volume of 1174539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 230 to GBX 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Walters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.

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Robert Walters Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.29. The firm has a market cap of £61.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (40.70) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Walters plc will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current year.

About Robert Walters

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

We deliver three core services:

• Specialist recruitment – encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management.

• Recruitment outsourcing – enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS).

• Talent Advisory – supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy.

Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

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