RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, FiscalAI reports. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Here are the key takeaways from RLX Technology’s conference call:

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International growth accelerated in Q4 with international sales comprising 76.5% of revenue; the company is prioritizing Western Europe and reports a replicable global expansion blueprint after rapid share gains in Asia Pacific.

accelerated in Q4 with international sales comprising of revenue; the company is prioritizing Western Europe and reports a replicable global expansion blueprint after rapid share gains in Asia Pacific. Strong financial results — Q4 net revenues were RMB 1.14 billion (up 40.3% YoY) and full-year revenue was RMB 3.96 billion (up 44%), with gross margin expanding to 31.4% and nine consecutive quarters of positive non-GAAP operating profit.

— Q4 net revenues were (up 40.3% YoY) and full-year revenue was (up 44%), with gross margin expanding to and nine consecutive quarters of positive non-GAAP operating profit. Robust balance sheet and returns — the company ended 2025 with RMB 15.73 billion (~$2.2 billion) in financial assets, generated RMB 1.1 billion operating cash flow for the year, and has returned over $500 million to shareholders while keeping optionality for disciplined M&A.

— the company ended 2025 with in financial assets, generated operating cash flow for the year, and has returned over $500 million to shareholders while keeping optionality for disciplined M&A. Mainland China business is stable and compliant, growing over 20% in 2025 aided by stricter enforcement against illicit products, but management expects 2026 growth to normalize off a high base.

business is stable and compliant, growing over 20% in 2025 aided by stricter enforcement against illicit products, but management expects 2026 growth to normalize off a high base. AI-driven operating leverage — management is embedding AI across product design and supply chain to speed launches and improve efficiency, enabling global scale without proportional headcount increases.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 899,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 257,103 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,804,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 1,329,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 308.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 11,091.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 801,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

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About RLX Technology

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RLX Technology Inc (NYSE:RLX) is a China-based company specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company develops, manufactures and markets closed-pod vaping devices and prefilled cartridges, positioning its products as an alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. RLX emphasizes consistent nicotine delivery, flavor variety and convenience through its proprietary e-liquid formulations and device design.

RLX operates a vertically integrated business model that encompasses research and development, production, quality control and sales.

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