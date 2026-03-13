RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REI.UN. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

REI.UN stock opened at C$19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 0.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.46 and a one year high of C$20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$347.92 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan’s tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.