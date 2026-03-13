RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.13% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

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RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 401,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,905. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, COO Kira Makagon sold 46,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,666,610.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 369,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,406.76. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,780.69. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 259,526 shares of company stock worth $9,225,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 61.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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