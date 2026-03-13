Rightmove (LON:RMV) Insider Ruaridh Hook Buys 2,077 Shares

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) insider Ruaridh Hook bought 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 per share, for a total transaction of £9,491.89.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RMV stock traded up GBX 6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 460.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,289,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,577,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.70. Rightmove plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 827.

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Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 29.10 EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 264.68% and a net margin of 51.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 to GBX 527 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 485 to GBX 465 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.67.

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Rightmove Company Profile

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Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

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