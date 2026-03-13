Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2832 and last traded at $0.2832. Approximately 590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Ridgestone Mining Stock Up 13.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, trading under OTCMKTS:RIGMF, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in Central America. The company’s primary business activities include the exploration, evaluation and development of precious and industrial metal deposits with the objective of defining economic resources and advancing them through permitting to production.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cecilia Gold Project in western Panama’s Chiriquí Province.

