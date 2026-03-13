Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.9524.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 4,617 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $311,693.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,509.51. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $866,018.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,121.73. This represents a 28.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 158,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $74.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.08%.

About Restaurant Brands International

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Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

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