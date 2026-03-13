Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,976,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,108,000 after purchasing an additional 325,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,454,000 after purchasing an additional 971,643 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,649,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

