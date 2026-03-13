Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.6667.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.
REZI opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.
Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.
The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.
