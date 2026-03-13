Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) & VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) and VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rentokil Initial and VCI Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rentokil Initial $6.91 billion 2.37 $470.00 million N/A N/A VCI Global $27.83 million 0.07 $7.87 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rentokil Initial has higher revenue and earnings than VCI Global.

9.9% of Rentokil Initial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of VCI Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rentokil Initial and VCI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A VCI Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rentokil Initial and VCI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rentokil Initial 2 3 6 1 2.50 VCI Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Rentokil Initial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rentokil Initial is more favorable than VCI Global.

Volatility and Risk

Rentokil Initial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VCI Global has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rentokil Initial beats VCI Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and maintenance of workwear and protective equipment. Further, the company offers property care services; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist medical and hygiene services. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About VCI Global

(Get Free Report)

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. In addition, the company engages in corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, equity investment, and merger and acquisition; listings on recognized stock exchanges; fintech advisory; technology development; and computer software programming. Further, it is involved in provision of artificial intelligence; image processing; communication; networking and process control software services; money lending services; education and training services; real estate management consultancy services; and leasing and operational management of resort properties. The company serves its products to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.