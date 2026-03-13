Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $20,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 9.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Relx by 13.7% in the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 637,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 76,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,575,000 after buying an additional 252,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Relx will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.6559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

