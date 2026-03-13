Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC $GDLC

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.80% of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

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Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 4.4%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 8,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Profile

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS: GDLC) is a digital asset investment vehicle designed to offer investors diversified exposure to large-cap cryptocurrencies through a single, publicly traded instrument. Managed by Grayscale Investments, the fund seeks to track a market-capitalization-weighted index of leading digital assets, providing access to a basket of prominent tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other top-tier digital currencies. Shares of the fund are traded over the counter, allowing both institutional and individual investors to gain regulated exposure to the crypto asset class without directly holding underlying tokens.

As an open-end grantor trust, GDLC acquires and securely stores its portfolio of digital assets on behalf of shareholders, leveraging custodial arrangements and institutional-grade security protocols.

See Also

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