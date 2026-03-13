Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $2.72 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,364,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.72. 92,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,983. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.52.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

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