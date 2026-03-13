Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 147,442 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $85,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,611,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,687,000 after buying an additional 141,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 1,396,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,657,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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