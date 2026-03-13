ReddCoin Price Down 6.5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $4.38 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,124.04 or 0.37772352 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 34,047,992,226 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Medium, Youtube”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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