Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.1538.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. 75,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,904. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.90 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 58.13% and a net margin of 9.35%.Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.