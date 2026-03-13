Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 271,183 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 271,183 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up approximately 3.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Plains GP worth $44,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,117,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,592,000 after acquiring an additional 247,365 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,110,000 after acquiring an additional 494,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,386,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,006,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,585,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 101,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 129.46%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company’s primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

