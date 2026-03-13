Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Block (XYZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Block (NYSE: XYZ):
- 3/5/2026 – Block is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Block was upgraded by Arete Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 3/3/2026 – Block was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from $70.00.
- 2/27/2026 – Block was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to “moderate buy”.
- 2/27/2026 – Block had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Block had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Block was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from $72.00.
- 2/27/2026 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Block had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Block had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Block had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Block was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “strong-buy”.
- 1/26/2026 – Block is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Block was given a new $72.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.
- 1/14/2026 – Block had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $70,441.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 271,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,858.72. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,173 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $76,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 98,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,637.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.
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