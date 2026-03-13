Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Block (XYZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Block (NYSE: XYZ):

3/5/2026 – Block is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Block was upgraded by Arete Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/3/2026 – Block was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from $70.00.

2/27/2026 – Block was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to “moderate buy”.

2/27/2026 – Block had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Block had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Block was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from $72.00.

2/27/2026 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Block had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Block had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Block had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Block was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “strong-buy”.

1/26/2026 – Block is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Block was given a new $72.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/14/2026 – Block had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $70,441.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 271,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,858.72. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,173 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $76,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 98,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,637.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

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Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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