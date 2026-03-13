Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/3/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 2/26/2026 – ASML was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 2/25/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 2/25/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/2/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/30/2026 – ASML was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,911.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/29/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 1/28/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 1/28/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/28/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/26/2026 – ASML was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “equal weight” to “overweight”.
- 1/23/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank.
- 1/22/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,528.00 to $1,642.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Santander from “neutral” to “underperform”.
- 1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Grupo Santander to “underperform”.
- 1/21/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..
- 1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 1/16/2026 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.
- 1/16/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/15/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,140.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,415.00 price target by KGI Securities. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – ASML is now covered by Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.
- 1/14/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,275.00 to $1,518.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/12/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.
- 1/12/2026 – ASML had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna.
- 1/12/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
