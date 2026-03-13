Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/3/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/26/2026 – ASML was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/25/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/25/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/30/2026 – ASML was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/29/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,911.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/29/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/29/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/28/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/28/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/28/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2026 – ASML was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “equal weight” to “overweight”.

1/23/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank.

1/22/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,528.00 to $1,642.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Santander from “neutral” to “underperform”.

1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Grupo Santander to “underperform”.

1/21/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/16/2026 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/15/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,140.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,415.00 price target by KGI Securities. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – ASML is now covered by Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

1/14/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,275.00 to $1,518.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/12/2026 – ASML was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

1/12/2026 – ASML had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna.

1/12/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

