REACT Group (LON:REAT) Insider Purchases £150.92 in Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Spencer Dredge acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.

Spencer Dredge also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 13th, Spencer Dredge acquired 8,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £4,240.

REACT Group Price Performance

LON REAT traded down GBX 1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 46.68. 43,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.99. REACT Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 45 and a 1 year high of GBX 74. The company has a market cap of £11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.74.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group ( LON:REAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 13.02 earnings per share for the quarter. REACT Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts predict that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

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