REACT Group (LON:REAT) Insider Purchases £150.92 in Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Spencer Dredge acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.
Spencer Dredge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 13th, Spencer Dredge acquired 8,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £4,240.
REACT Group Price Performance
LON REAT traded down GBX 1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 46.68. 43,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.99. REACT Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 45 and a 1 year high of GBX 74. The company has a market cap of £11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.74.
REACT Group Company Profile
REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.
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