Raymundo Jr. Granado Acquires 4,984 Shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) Director Raymundo Jr. Granado bought 4,984 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,876.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 80,998 shares in the company, valued at $371,780.82. This represents a 6.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 74,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,185. The firm has a market cap of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

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E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on E.W. Scripps

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 871,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,671,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 151.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,599,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 2,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,442,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,318,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,721 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

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