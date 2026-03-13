Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 210,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $354.05 million, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.97. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

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Rare Element Resources Company Profile

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Rare Element Resources is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on rare earth element deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Bear Lodge project in northeastern Wyoming, which hosts both light and heavy rare earth oxides such as neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium. Rare Element Resources is working to advance this project through feasibility, permitting and eventual commercial production to establish a domestic supply of critical minerals.

Incorporated in the mid-2000s and headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Rare Element Resources has conducted extensive drilling, metallurgical test work and engineering studies to refine its processing technology.

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