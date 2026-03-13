Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $2.95 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 59,075,979 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
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