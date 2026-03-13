QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $735.86 Thousand (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $735.86 thousand worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,217,664,474 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

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