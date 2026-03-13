Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $10.22 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.4% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,635.7% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKK opened at $70.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is issued by ARK.

