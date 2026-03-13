Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 90,830 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 90,830 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 436.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 192.75%.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $94, increasing analyst conviction and suggesting ~23% upside vs. current levels. Read More.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $94, increasing analyst conviction and suggesting ~23% upside vs. current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CVS announced an AI-powered consumer health platform — a strategic push into digital care and personalization that could support margin expansion and higher patient engagement over time. Product rollout increases growth narrative beyond traditional retail/pharmacy. Read More.

CVS announced an AI-powered consumer health platform — a strategic push into digital care and personalization that could support margin expansion and higher patient engagement over time. Product rollout increases growth narrative beyond traditional retail/pharmacy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of CVS investing in advanced consumer tech (“agentic twins”) signals ongoing R&D and digital transformation that investors often reward if it drives stickier customer relationships and services revenue. Read More.

Coverage of CVS investing in advanced consumer tech (“agentic twins”) signals ongoing R&D and digital transformation that investors often reward if it drives stickier customer relationships and services revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina’s health-plan contracting dynamics may trigger a competitive bidding environment for Aetna and CVS; this could create upside from new wins but also pressure on pricing depending on outcomes. Monitor contract renewals and win rates. Read More.

North Carolina’s health-plan contracting dynamics may trigger a competitive bidding environment for Aetna and CVS; this could create upside from new wins but also pressure on pricing depending on outcomes. Monitor contract renewals and win rates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care sector weakness is a short-term headwind: the NYSE Health Care Index was modestly lower recently, which can pressure CVS alongside peers even when company-specific news is mixed. Read More.

Health-care sector weakness is a short-term headwind: the NYSE Health Care Index was modestly lower recently, which can pressure CVS alongside peers even when company-specific news is mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators note CVS is modestly down since its last earnings report — investors should focus on FY2026 guidance vs. consensus and upcoming catalysts that could re-rate the stock. Read More.

Market commentators note CVS is modestly down since its last earnings report — investors should focus on FY2026 guidance vs. consensus and upcoming catalysts that could re-rate the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement: Aetna (CVS’s unit) agreed to a $117.7M settlement over alleged Medicare Advantage coding issues. While not crippling to cash flows, it is a near-term legal expense and adds regulatory scrutiny for Aetna’s Medicare business. Read More.

DOJ settlement: Aetna (CVS’s unit) agreed to a $117.7M settlement over alleged Medicare Advantage coding issues. While not crippling to cash flows, it is a near-term legal expense and adds regulatory scrutiny for Aetna’s Medicare business. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS says it may close 100+ Tennessee pharmacies in response to state PBM-related legislation — a politically charged dispute that could disrupt retail access, revenue in affected markets, and raise execution/PR risk if closures proceed. Read More.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.